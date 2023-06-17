VMT performs more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests at vehicle checkpoints

The Traffic Director, Alfredo Alvayero, explained in an interview that the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) has carried out more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests during vehicle checks.

“So far this year, with the anti-doping medical unit, we have carried out more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests in the different controls that we do in an integrated manner with the PNC,” said the Director.

On the other hand, regarding data on road accidents, the Director of Traffic, Alfredo Alvayero, stated that 41% of people killed in traffic accidents are motorcyclists.

“We have vehicle controls with different approaches such as traffic facilitation, anti-doping and speed reduction,” said the Director of Traffic.