Home » VMT performs more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests at vehicle checkpoints
News

VMT performs more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests at vehicle checkpoints

by admin
VMT performs more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests at vehicle checkpoints

The Traffic Director, Alfredo Alvayero, explained in an interview that the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) has carried out more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests during vehicle checks.

“So far this year, with the anti-doping medical unit, we have carried out more than 16,000 breathalyzer tests in the different controls that we do in an integrated manner with the PNC,” said the Director.

On the other hand, regarding data on road accidents, the Director of Traffic, Alfredo Alvayero, stated that 41% of people killed in traffic accidents are motorcyclists.

“We have vehicle controls with different approaches such as traffic facilitation, anti-doping and speed reduction,” said the Director of Traffic.

See also  National Day Golden Week, the province's hot consumer market, key monitoring companies achieve sales of 2.398 billion yuan_statistics

You may also like

US debt stuck in a vicious circle From...

Instituto Crecer Juntos delivers supplies and teaching material...

Future of employment 2023

Disney CFO resigns for health reasons Da Benzinga...

Report on investigation and handling of “6.1” food...

Do you know someone who is contemplating suicide?...

First Lady carries out day of delivery of...

They criticize cruelty for the death of an...

over 20 million from the Region for 268...

‘Va pa esa’: Hernández to Cárdenas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy