POLICE EVENTS « cde News

SENAD DETECTS MORE THAN 800 KILOS OF MARIJUANA

SALTO DEL GUAIRÁ (special envoy) Agents from the National Anti-drug Secretariat (Senad) of Salto del Guairá detected a shipment of more than 800 kilos of fully packaged marijuana in the Piray area, on the Paraná River.

The agents proceeded to examine slopes of the Paraná River in search of clandestine ports for drug trafficking on the Paraná River, after these tours the drug packages were found. After the seizure, the cargo was transferred to the Salto del Guairá Regional Office for better verification.

Together with the Naval Prefecture of the area, a greater presence has been adopted in streams and other waterways that connect to the Paraná waterway, which are used as clandestine ports for loading and unloading illicit cargo.

PROCESSED FOR FRACTURING HIS WIFE’S ARM

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Fiscal agent Liliana Denice Duarte, head of the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Family Violence No. 1, filed charges against a man accused of physically and verbally assaulting his wife, going so far as to fracture one of her your arms. The suspect is identified as Mauricio Montiel Melgarejo, who is facing a charge for family violence and was made available to the Guarantee Court.

According to the investigation of the case, the defendant allegedly used to exercise various forms of violence against his partner, as a result of excessive jealousy. According to the facts, a few days ago, after consuming alcoholic beverages, the man once again verbally mistreated the victim in a residence located in the Santa Ana neighborhood of Ciudad del Este. He then grabbed the woman’s left arm and twisted it violently, causing her intense pain.

In response, the woman reacted and slapped the assailant, who in retaliation forcibly locked her in a room. Fortunately, the victim managed to escape and she was rescued by her son, who arrived at the scene in a car. According to reports, the assailant would have chased her with a machete in hand.

Subsequently, the affected person was transferred to the Hospital for Medical Emergencies in the capital of Alto Paraná, where she received care from a traumatologist. Upon examination, she confirmed that she had suffered a “proximal ulna fracture.” Based on these circumstances, the representative of the Public Ministry opened criminal proceedings against the alleged aggressor.

MILLIONAIRE MOTORCYCLE ASSAULT

COLONIA YGUAZÚ (SPECIAL ENVOY) Two women who were returning from Ciudad del Este after making a check for $31,000 and G.5 million were robbed and deprived of the million-dollar loot. The event occurred this Thursday, at approximately 1:00 p.m., on an embanked road at km 37 on the Yguazú side, 6,000 meters from the PY02 route in this city.

The victims were identified as Nilsa Rizzotto Dzevielesvki (69), of Brazilian nationality and Mirian Insfrán Vargas (31). Both are residents of the Santa Teresa district, in the Department of Caaguazú.

The women were on board a Toyota brand car, Wish model, black, with AAKZ-956 license plate.

According to what they told the interveners, this morning they left their home for Ciudad del Este to cash checks at Banco Itaú. After the diligence, they returned to their city and decided to make a stop at Km30. Later, while they were heading towards their final destination, they were intercepted by thugs who were moving on a motorcycle.

The thugs ordered the driver to stop the march and then one of the occupants of the motorcycle got out and stripped Mrs. Nilsa Rizzotto of a backpack that she was carrying, which contained the aforementioned sum of money.

The victims filed their complaint at the 9th police station and the Investigations Department intervened.

ABANDONED CAR STOLEN 6 YEARS AGO

MINGA PORÃ (special envoy) Police agents found abandoned a vehicle that was stolen six years ago in the city of Lambaré, Central department. The procedure was carried out this Thursday at noon on a neighborhood road that connects the town of Limoy, district of Minga Porã with Santa María.

It is a Toyota brand car, Premio model, beige in color, with BGF 917 plate, which was reported stolen on March 21, 2017 in Penal Unit 2 of Region II of Lambaré.

The vehicle was found by patrolmen and after verifying its license plate at the Department of Motor Vehicles, it was found that there was a theft complaint.

The fact was communicated to Minga Porã’s assistant prosecutor on duty, who ordered the transfer of the vehicle to the Police Station for the corresponding procedures. In addition, the San Alberto Investigations staff was summoned to carry out the investigations.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

