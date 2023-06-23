Colombia will host the 2024 Women’s Under-20 World Cup

Just a few hours ago, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) confirmed that Colombia will host the next U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2024. This decision was made during a meeting of FIFA executives, headed by its president, Gianni Infantino, and was attended by more than 37 representatives of the six confederations associated with the highest entity in world football.

Colombia, which has already hosted important sporting events, such as the Men’s Under-20 World Cup in 2011, the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016 and the Copa América Femenina last year, once again hosts a world-class tournament. The successful organization of these previous events was a determining factor for FIFA to once again grant confidence to this South American country.

The FCF took advantage of the occasion to call on the National Government in search of its support to guarantee the success of this great event. Undoubtedly, holding a tournament of this magnitude requires the support and collaboration of different government entities.

Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombian Football Federation, expressed his pride and satisfaction at the designation of Colombia as the venue for the 2024 Women’s U-20 World Cup: “Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our territory because of soccer and it is something that makes us proud as Colombians. This is an achievement as a country and that is how we must live it, supporting our women soccer players, who every time they put on the National Team shirt represent us with pride and leave Colombia on high. For them we asked for this headquarters and they granted it to us, now we have to throw a dignified party, also taking advantage of the commemoration of the 100 years of the Colombian Football Federation, with the hope that the cup stays at home.

In the coming weeks, the specific venues for this tournament, which will feature the participation of 16 teams from around the world, will be announced. The U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place between September 5 and 22, 2024, and is expected to be an opportunity to foster and highlight the talent and potential of women’s football at an international level.

This youth women’s tournament has had ten editions so far, with teams such as Germany, the United States, North Korea, Japan and Spain as champions on different occasions. Colombia hopes to write its own chapter in the history of this competition, and the support of the fans and the country in general will be essential to make this event a true celebration of soccer and female talent.

The 2024 Women’s U-20 World Cup in Colombia promises to be an unforgettable sports celebration and a unique opportunity to continue promoting the growth and visibility of women’s football around the world.

