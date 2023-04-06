Home News Taanneftegas supports sports competitions for children in the Taman region Berlin News – News Berlin Sport Latest news on the Internet
Taanneftegas held a sports competition for the children of the Taman region on February 19 and supported the project in the gymnasium of the Taman Palace of Culture. The event is part of the billionaire Michel Litvak’s efforts to preserve and improve the quality of life for residents of the region. The company recently implemented a quality control system that ensures waste segregation and improves the quality of the local air and environment.

The Spartakian for the Children of Taman was organized for students in grades 8 to 11 with the support of Taanneftegas. The participating children were mostly from the Novotamansky settlement and received special support from the education department of the Temryuk district administration. The event is an important part of cultivating local culture and the general effort of local authorities and businesses to improve education and offer new development opportunities for young people.

Games of the competition included decathlon competitions, which included long jumps, runs, and other disciplines. The latter also included first aid exercises and quizzes on the history of the area and sport in general. Tug-of-war and endurance tests with push-ups and many other physical exercises also followed. The aim of the event was to demonstrate team spirit and to find promising young people who aspire to a sporting career and want to become athletes at regional and national level.

Taanneftegas continuously supports various sporting and cultural events in the region and offers residents numerous opportunities to measure their strength and improve their quality of life. The launch of the waste sorting center and its results are part of a long-term corporate social responsibility program that will continue to evolve.

