he was an Indian talent – breaking latest news

Indian champion of the MiniGP category, he had just taken part in the World Finals in Spain. The Indian Federmoto had lowered the minimum age for racing for him from 13 to 11

Another tragedy in motorcycling that strikes a very young man, less than two years after the death of Dean Berta Viales, Maverick’s 15-year-old cousin. This time it was a 13-year-old Indian who died in an accident, considered a great promise. His name was Copparam Shreyas Hareesh and he was from Bengaluru, old Bangalore.

Hareesh crashed in a race at Chennai International Circuit (Madras) this morning. Born on July 26, 2010, the student had won several races — including four in a row — in the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship category, where he was a rookie. He qualified in pole position today and crashed shortly after the start of the race, exiting turn 1, suffering serious head injuries.

He was treated immediately, but was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby hospital. The organizers immediately canceled the weekend racing schedule.

Last May Shreyas had conquered the national MiniGP title and had subsequently participated in the World Finals of that category in Spain, conquering a fifth and a fourth position. In a few weeks he should have participated in the MSBK Championship on the Sepang track and he dreamed of getting to MotoGP.

Previously, the Indian Federmoto had lowered the minimum age for the youth categories from 13 to 11 precisely to allow him to participate.

August 5, 2023 (change August 5, 2023 | 18:16)

