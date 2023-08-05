Tugboat and tanker collide in the Suez Canal: no one injured

No consequences on the Canal and on the passage of ships, but a tug of the Suez Canal Authority, the “Fahd”, sank in collision with a Hong Kong-flagged tanker, the “Chinagas Legend”. This was reported in a Facebook post by the Authority itself without reporting any victims or closures of the strategic waterway that connects Asia to Europe as had dramatically happened in 2021. The clash took place at km 51 in the area of Al-Balah while the tanker, en route from Singapore to the United States, was transiting the Channel to the north. 230 meters long, 36 meters wide and with a total tonnage of 52,000 tons, “the ship is currently waiting in Port Said until the completion of the procedures relating to the accident”, informs the text published in the afternoon.

The rescued tugboat was crewed by seven and a crane was mobilized to recover the wreck. “A detailed report on the causes of the accident and the conditions of the crew is being drawn up”, he merely informs the Authority, quoting his boss, Army Corps General Osama Rabie. It passes through the 193 km long Suez Canal on a daily basis about 30% of the world‘s container volume and 12% of global trade in all goods, as the Intesa Sanpaolo Study Center recently estimated. Any incident in Suez brings to mind when in March 2021 the freighter “Ever Given”, 400 meters long and with a tonnage of 220,000 tons, ran aground blocking for six days and interrupting global supply chains with repercussions that lasted for months.

