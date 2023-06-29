Hearts and Hibernian fined by Scottish FA for Tynecastle fracas

The pushing and shoving spilled onto the pitch at Tynecastle after full-time

Hearts and Hibernian have been fined following a brawl at the conclusion of the last derby match at Tynecastle.

Hearts have been ordered to pay £6,000 after a Scottish FA hearing, with Hibs fined £6,400.

Hibs released a brief statement saying defender Rocky Bushiri has incurred a two-match ban.

Bushiri, who was an unused substitute, received a red card in the aftermath, as did visiting manager Lee Johnson.

Hearts reserve goalkeeper Ross Stewart and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher were also shown red cards.

