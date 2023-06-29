Home » Hearts and Hibernian fined by Scottish FA for Tynecastle fracas
Hearts and Hibernian fined by Scottish FA for Tynecastle fracas

The pushing and shoving spilled onto the pitch at Tynecastle after full-time

Hearts and Hibernian have been fined following a brawl at the conclusion of the last derby match at Tynecastle.

Hearts have been ordered to pay £6,000 after a Scottish FA hearing, with Hibs fined £6,400.

Hibs released a brief statement saying defender Rocky Bushiri has incurred a two-match ban.

Bushiri, who was an unused substitute, received a red card in the aftermath, as did visiting manager Lee Johnson.

Hearts reserve goalkeeper Ross Stewart and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher were also shown red cards.

