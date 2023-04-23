Hertha BSC lost 4-2 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

WThanks to Marvin Ducksch, der Bremen has taken a big step towards remaining in the league and missed the staggering bottom of the table Hertha BSC when Pal Dardai returned to the coaching bench. The Bremen team won 4-2 (2-0) in the sold-out Olympic Stadium on Saturday, even without their best striker Niclas Füllkrug, to the delight of their thousands of fans who had traveled with them. Ducksch decided the game for Ole Werner’s team with three goals (6th, 27th and 51st minute). Former Hertha player Mitchell Weiser increased to 4:0 (63rd), before Jessic Ngankam (68th) and Dodi Lukebakio (78th minute, penalty kick) scored the Berlin goals. “The problems in people’s heads are bigger than I thought,” said Dardai after the final whistle. “We have to work a lot mentally. It’s a mind thing.”

In front of 74,667 spectators, the Berliners, who have now been without a win for seven games, were unable to recover from the early goal and showed signs of dissolution at times. The task for the Hungarian, who led the Berliners to stay in the class in 2015 and 2021, is now even more difficult. After the third defeat in a row, Berlin remain bottom of the table. Next Sunday, Hertha also has to go to the series champions Bayern Munich (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

After the success, Bremen have 35 points on their account, which in recent years have often been enough to stay in the Bundesliga. After six games without a win, each with at least two goals conceded, a threesome was achieved again. The next duel with a relegation candidate is for Werder next Saturday at Schalke 04 (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

Actually, the ambience was right when Dardais returned. With bright sunshine and temperatures above twenty degrees, the Olympic Stadium was sold out for the third time this season. A strong backdrop, even if more than ten thousand people from Bremen had traveled with their team and made themselves clearly felt. In addition, Werder Füllkrug was missing again due to calf problems. The Berlin supporters warned their team in the stadium with a large banner: “Finally tear yourselves up for Hertha BSC!” Only after the warm-up did the fans come to the east stand.

Dardai’s midweek “please up” for the little bit of luck in taking the lead in a packed stadium was not granted. Lukebakio failed in the third minute after a nice pass from Marco Richter to Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Shortly thereafter, the good mood among the blue and whites was gone. Lucas Tousart got stuck in midfield after a collision. Nobody from Hertha closed the gap, so that Jens Stage was able to run towards the defensive line unchallenged. Ducksch completed his pass into the interface with the guests’ first shot on goal.



With full commitment: Werder Bremen secured three points in Berlin.

:



Image: Reuters



From then on, Hertha acted with the uncertainty of a table bottom. Simple passes didn’t work, and misunderstandings increased in defense. The switch to a back four in defense fizzled out, as did bringing in the young and fast Ngankam and Derry Scherhant.

Christian Groß was able to cross undisturbed, Ducksch also saw no resistance when he headed his tenth goal of the season. It was thanks to Bremen’s negligent handling of their numerous chances that the half-time lead was not even higher. Loud whistles from the east stand were accompanied by great cheers from the Werder fans.

It didn’t get any better after the break either. After a cross from Anthony Jung, Ducksch was able to calmly take the ball with his chest and shoot in precisely. Weiser took advantage of a misunderstanding between substitute Agustin Rogel and goalkeeper Oliver Christensen. Hertha’s run and the goals from Ngankam and Lukebakio came too late.