Hertha BSC lost 4-2 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

Hertha BSC lost 4-2 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

WThanks to Marvin Ducksch, der Bremen has taken a big step towards remaining in the league and missed the staggering bottom of the table Hertha BSC when Pal Dardai returned to the coaching bench. The Bremen team won 4-2 (2-0) in the sold-out Olympic Stadium on Saturday, even without their best striker Niclas Füllkrug, to the delight of their thousands of fans who had traveled with them. Ducksch decided the game for Ole Werner’s team with three goals (6th, 27th and 51st minute). Former Hertha player Mitchell Weiser increased to 4:0 (63rd), before Jessic Ngankam (68th) and Dodi Lukebakio (78th minute, penalty kick) scored the Berlin goals. “The problems in people’s heads are bigger than I thought,” said Dardai after the final whistle. “We have to work a lot mentally. It’s a mind thing.”

In front of 74,667 spectators, the Berliners, who have now been without a win for seven games, were unable to recover from the early goal and showed signs of dissolution at times. The task for the Hungarian, who led the Berliners to stay in the class in 2015 and 2021, is now even more difficult. After the third defeat in a row, Berlin remain bottom of the table. Next Sunday, Hertha also has to go to the series champions Bayern Munich (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

After the success, Bremen have 35 points on their account, which in recent years have often been enough to stay in the Bundesliga. After six games without a win, each with at least two goals conceded, a threesome was achieved again. The next duel with a relegation candidate is for Werder next Saturday at Schalke 04 (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

Actually, the ambience was right when Dardais returned. With bright sunshine and temperatures above twenty degrees, the Olympic Stadium was sold out for the third time this season. A strong backdrop, even if more than ten thousand people from Bremen had traveled with their team and made themselves clearly felt. In addition, Werder Füllkrug was missing again due to calf problems. The Berlin supporters warned their team in the stadium with a large banner: “Finally tear yourselves up for Hertha BSC!” Only after the warm-up did the fans come to the east stand.

