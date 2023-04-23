Family entrepreneurs warn of the consequences of the traffic light policy

Germany is “paralyzed”, warns the new president of the family association, Marie-Christine Ostermann, with a view to the consequences of the traffic light government’s policy. The debt brake from 2009 is the last reform step that she can remember, according to Ostermann.

Germany “paralyzed” because of kidnapping

“The new president of the family association, Marie-Christine Ostermann, warns of the consequences of the traffic light policy. Germany was “paralyzed,” she told the news magazine Focus.

“The debt brake was passed in 2009, that was the last reform step that I remember,” Ostermann continued. Since then, “digitization has been overslept and the expansion of the infrastructure has been delayed”. The “permanently more expensive” energy will “lead to a deindustrialization of the republic,” said the association’s president. She absolutely supports openness to technology.

The shortage of skilled workers worries her: “One might think that the problems of demographic change became visible overnight.” According to Ostermann, there are problems in the education sector in particular. The youngsters lack “not only economic expertise, but often even the basics: writing, reading, arithmetic,” she added.

