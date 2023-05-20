Home » Hertha is relegated from the German Bundesliga
Hertha is relegated from the German Bundesliga

Hertha BSC has been relegated prematurely from the German Bundesliga. The Berliners only managed to draw 1-1 (0-0) in their home game against fellow competitor VfL Bochum after conceding a goal in added time. This means that the bottom of the table can no longer reach relegation place 16 on the last matchday. Schalke 04 takes that after a 2-2 (1-1) win against Eintracht Frankfurt and is five points ahead of Hertha.

APA/AFP/John Macdougall

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, were saved by a 1-1 (0-1) home game against 1. FC Köln, with Romano Schmid scoring the Hanseatic goal and thus scoring for the first time in the Bundesliga, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team defeated Union Berlin 4-2 (2-1). The Berliners missed the jump to third place due to the defeat and have to worry about the Champions League qualification after Freiburg won 2-0 against Wolfsburg on Friday and, like Union, has 59 points in fifth place.

In the top game on Saturday evening (6.30 p.m.), leaders FC Bayern Munich welcome third-placed RB Leipzig and can present themselves with a win in the fight for the title with pursuers Borussia Dortmund. BVB plays at FC Augsburg on Sunday (5.30 p.m.).

German Bundesliga, 33rd round

Saturday:

Hertha – Bochum 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tousart (65.) or Schlotterbeck (94.)

Bochum: with Stöger

Hoffenheim – Union Berlin 4:2 (2:1)

Tore: Bebou (22.) Kramaric (36./Elfmeter, 89.) Dabbur (99.) bzw. Doekhi (45.+4), Laidouni (95.)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner up to 65.
Union: Trimmel up to 69.

Schalke – Frankfurt 2:2 (1:1)

Tore: Terodde (1.), Polter (85.) bzw. Kamada (21.), Old (59.)

Schalke: Long replacement, without Greiml
Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Bremen – Cologne 1: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Schmid (73′) and Tigges (36′)

Bremen: with Friedl, Schmid from 46th, goal to 1:1/73.
Cologne: Kainz up to 78th, Ljubicic up to 33rd

Bavaria – Leipzig 6.30 p.m

Sunday:

Mainz – Stuttgart 3.30 p.m

Augsburg – Dortmund 5.30 p.m

Leverkusen – Gladbach 7.30 p.m

Freitag:

Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Günter (71′), Petersen (75′)

Freiburg: with Lienhart, Gregoritsch replacement
Wolfsburg: Wimmer to 57th, Pervan replacement

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

