Real-B-Elf without Alaba narrowly defeated Getafe

A B-Elf from Real Madrid without ÖFB star David Alaba celebrated a narrow victory in the Spanish league. The “Royal” prevailed 1-0 (0-0) against Getafe on Saturday evening thanks to a goal by Marco Asensio (70th). Four days before the semi-final second leg in the Champions League at Manchester City (first leg 1-1), Alaba was not in the squad, as were striker Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti also put Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger on the bench. The Madrilenians are now eleven points behind FC Barcelona with four games remaining in the league, and the Catalans can secure the title with a win against Espanyol Barcelona on Sunday.

