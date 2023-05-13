Home » Real-B-Elf without Alaba narrowly defeated Getafe
Sports

Real-B-Elf without Alaba narrowly defeated Getafe

by admin
Real-B-Elf without Alaba narrowly defeated Getafe

A B-Elf from Real Madrid without ÖFB star David Alaba celebrated a narrow victory in the Spanish league. The “Royal” prevailed 1-0 (0-0) against Getafe on Saturday evening thanks to a goal by Marco Asensio (70th). Four days before the semi-final second leg in the Champions League at Manchester City (first leg 1-1), Alaba was not in the squad, as were striker Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti also put Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger on the bench. The Madrilenians are now eleven points behind FC Barcelona with four games remaining in the league, and the Catalans can secure the title with a win against Espanyol Barcelona on Sunday.

More see sport.ORF.at/Fussball

See also  Grillo: "Conte needs me. I'm the guarantor of the 5 stars, not a c ..." - Politics

You may also like

Volleyball, Conegliano beats Milan 3-0: championship final at...

La Liga-Asensio wins Camavinga and retires from Real...

Sparta – Slavia 3:2, Sparta beat Slavia in...

Serie A, Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 – Football

breaking latest news: Successful mothers in top-class sport

two brothers footballers, the dedication to his girlfriend...

USFL Week 5 highlights: Gamblers stun Stallions

PSG – Ajaccio 5:0, PSG footballers are aiming...

Home SPORT | This is today’s SPORT cover,...

Lippi: Milan still has a glimmer of hope...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy