Hervé Renard with France at the Women’s World Cup: “Do you have to be crazy?”

Argentina, who became world champions in Qatar in December 2022, had lost to a single side en route to the world title: Saudi Arabia. The coach of the Saudis then? Herve Renard. A little over three months later, the Frenchman decided to resign after being heavily courted by the French FA. He should take over the women’s national team. Today he is her coach.

He likes to talk publicly about his passion for football: “You have to measure how lucky you are to be able to practice this profession, to be in football,” he said recently. “To inspire the 35 million Saudis who were rooting for the World Cup game against Argentina, that still gives me goosebumps to this day. Sport, but especially football, does things that cannot be bought.” With his blonde blow-dried hair and ultra-bright smile, striking face and athletic physique highlighted by his famously fitted white shirt, make him popular in his home country. His track record to date as a coach: Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015). On the continent, he won respect out of nowhere.

