Cold and typically Scottish day in that of Edinburgh, where at Easter Road, host of Hibernian is one of the best-known clubs in Scottish football, that Aberdeen which in addition to not being relegated to the second division since the last promotion dated 1905, recalls for all to mind a great master of British football and beyond, Alex Ferguson. Sir, in fact, before becoming the famous manager of Man United, took his first victorious steps as a coach here. With i Dons in just seven years he captured three national championships, one Drybrough Cupquattro Scottish Cupthe Cup Winners’ Cup, the European Super Cup and one League Cup. All within seven years, between the 70s and 80s.

Although those glories have never returned, the red and white supporters continue to be one of the warmest and most passionate supporters in Scotland, as well as one of the first to have experienced a sort of fusion between the well-known model british to go to the stadium and something more similar to the Mediterranean mentality. Over the years, Italian-style banners have often alternated (among all that of the Red Ultras) and choreographies are often staged in Pittodrie, colored more and more often by fireworks. In reality, the use of torches and smoke bombs is now a fairly widespread practice throughout the United Kingdom, so much so that many would like to start a discussion on the legalization of these instruments which – for the sake of the Italian executioners – represent a real brand of folklore factory on the bleachers. And even this afternoon there will be no shortage of guests in the ranks, with red “smokes” that will rise from the sector on more than one occasion.

As for the choral support, the Aberdeen supporters – despite the pitiless result on the field (6-0 for Hibernian) – will absolutely dominate the scene, dominating the Easter Road crowd on several occasions, also thanks to the organization above. On the home front, in fact, the support will mostly go in gusts, almost never managing to involve everyone present.

At the final whistle there was an ovation for Hibs, who delighted their fans with a landslide victory, but applause also for the losers, who go to receive the ovation of their tireless fans. The stadium slowly empties while the now more than biting cold reminds everyone that we are not far from the extreme north of our planet.

Giusy Simonetti