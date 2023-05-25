hit zero in midfield, Roma goes all in on a big

Il Torino think about Robert Gagliardini for next season. The Inter midfielder will be free to score in the summer and could be useful for Ivan Juric to reinforce the midfielder. Vagnati has been on the trail of the former Atalanta for some time and now he could sink the blow. Also there Roma think of a blow to zero, but of a different level. Pinto would have established relations with Tielemans, out of Leicester. The Giallorossi club wants to strengthen itself in view of next season and is looking for profiles suited to Mourinho’s needs and the Belgian would be perfect from this point of view. So let’s see all the negotiations underway at this stage.

Danso al Napoili: 70%

According to MorningNapoli would overcome competition from Inter for Kevin Dance. The Austrian centre-back born in 1998 has stood out this season and the Neapolitan club has identified him as a replacement for Kim, destined to leave after only one season. Lens is asking for 16 million for its player, a figure that Napoli is willing to invest for a quality player like the Austrian. The offer may come soon.

Gagliardini in Turin: 65%

Il Torino he is trying to engage Robert Gagliardini. Juric has liked the midfielder for some time and could be a good reinforcement for the grenades. Vagnati already in January tried to bring it under the Mole, but without success. Now he has reopened contacts. Gagliardini has not yet made a decision on his future, but there is plenty of competition. There are also Monza and Udinese on the player, but Vagnati is trying to burn the competition.

Tielemans alla Roma: 35%

Tiago Pinto is specializing in free transfer strikes and tries to make one of some relevance. There Roma in fact he is trying to convince Youri Tielemans to move to the capital. The Belgian seemed destined for some big names in the Premier League, but at the moment none have come forward, which is why the Giallorossi have entered the game. Mourinho’s influence could be decisive for this negotiation, even if the Portuguese coach continues to hang in the balance. Born in 1997, he would give great quality to the team and would form a pair of midfielders with Aouar that many teams would envy. The negotiation does not appear simple, but Pinto does not give up.

Dominguez to Fiorentina: 35%

The Fiorentina is monitoring the situation of Nicholas Dominguez. The Argentine has not yet renewed his contract due to expire in 2024 and could end up on the transfer market in June. Fiorentina, who could lose Amrabat, are thinking about the Bolognese player to replace him. Dominguez has grown a lot in the last year and is starting to appeal to various clubs. The valuation of him is around 20 million. Pradè has already drafted a conversation with the player’s representatives, but it’s clear that Bologna won’t give up easily.

Fazzini to Lazio: 25%

The Lazio for next season’s midfield think about Jacopo Fazzini of Empoli. The midfielder did well in his first year in Serie A and could be sacrificed by the Tuscan club for around ten million. THEThe class of 2003 would numerically replace Basic which, after two years of hiccups, seems destined to leave the capital. The first contacts have already been made, even if there is a lot of competition on the blue.

