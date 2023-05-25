Children on their way to school die after being hit by a truck

Four minors who were going to school were hit by a small truck that apparently ran out of brakes. The authorities confirmed that two children died and another two were injured this morning in a tragic traffic accident on the Medellín-Bogotá highway.

A truck that apparently ran out of brakes and hit four small children who were walking to school at kilometer 71 of that national highway caused an accident in the center of the municipality of San Luis. Juan Esteban Ciro, 13, and Jaison Ciro, 9, were the minors who died, according to initial reports.

The mayor of San Luis, Henry Édilson Suárez Jiménez, pointed out that the San Rafael Hospital in that municipality received the first reports of the accident around 6:15 in the morning, at which time attention was drawn to the critical state of health of the students. of medical personnel.

“These minors were going to the La Josefina Educational Institution. Unfortunately, Juan Esteban Ciro died on the site. The other three minors were taken to the hospital,” the mayor recounted, specifying that the second deceased minor, Jaison Ciro, lost his life in the hospital when medical personnel were performing resuscitation maneuvers on him.

The other two minors involved are identified as Ana Sofía Ciro, 9 years old, and Faber Sierra, 6 years old, who according to the authorities are out of danger, despite having multiple injuries and trauma to the head and body.

“The report we have is of only one vehicle involved, which apparently, according to the driver of the vehicle, lost its brakes. But according to what was verified with the Highway Police, we still do not have the expert reports that allow us to determine that it was a loss of brakes”, added the mayor.