HOCHKÖNIG SKYRACE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Italian protagonists in the Austrian stage of the Skyrunner® World Series. Despite the reserve route due to the weather, the route included 34 km, with 2,900 meters of elevation gain. Athletes from over 30 nationalities at the start. In the men’s race Esteban Olivero, already winner of the Skyrace des Matheysins and the Skyrace du Mercantour, made an incredible last descent which took him from 5th to 1st place. Chrono in hand, he crossed the finish line in Maria Alm in 3h39’45”.

In second place, exactly one minute behind, the young Gianluca Ghiano (Brooks Running team), who put in his best performance ever in a Cup sky. The Japanese Shoma Otagiri completed the men’s podium finishing 30 seconds behind Ghiano. For us, Daniel Antonioli’s 4th place (Scarpa/Karpos) should also be mentioned.

In the women’s race, Iris Pessey proved she was there by leading the race from the 3rd km and crossing the finish line in 4h23’55″”, five minutes ahead of Cook-Clarke, winner of the 2022 Minotaur Skyrace, second and six minutes. Third place for another talented young Italian: Giulia Pol (The North Face team) who finished in 4h30’19”.

Top 5 Women:

1. Iris Pessey (FRA), Team Scott Running – 4:23:55

2. Emma Cook-Clarke (CAN), Team Arc’teryx – 4:29:39

3. Guilia Pol (ITA), 4:30:19

4. Lindsay Webster (CAN) – 4:32:02

5. Ariadna Fenes (AND), Team FAM – 4:34:47

Top 5 Men:

1. Esteban Olivero (FRA), Team Inov8 – 3:39:45

2. Gianluca Ghiano (ITA), Team Brooks Running – 3:40:45

3. Shoma Otagiri (JPN) – 3:41:17

4. Daniel Antonioli (ITA), Team Scarpa/Karpos – 3:49:3

5. Luka Kovacic (SLO), Team Dynafit / Red Bull – 3:50:28