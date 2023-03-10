Status: 03/10/2023 08:25 a.m

National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl celebrated an important victory in the fight for the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL.

Despite being 2-0 down, the Oilers still beat the Boston Bruins, who had previously won ten games, 3-2 (0-2, 1-0, 2-0). Draisaitl fed on Darnell Nurse’s winning goal with 4:49 left.

Boston had the chance to become the first team in North American Hockey to earn a playoff berth and become the fastest team in NHL history to record 50 wins. But Edmonton made a strong comeback at the Eastern Conference leaders. The Oilers had a moment of shock when Connor McDavid limped off the ice after colliding with teammate Derek Ryan, but he came back in the final minutes.

Defeat for goalie Grubauer and Seattle

Meanwhile, the German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer lost with his Seattle Kraken 4:5 (1:3, 2:0, 1:2) against the Ottawa Senators with Tim Stützle. For the Kraken it was a defeat after five wins in a row. Grubauer saved 26 of 31 shots on goal but was powerless to stop Alex DeBrincat’s decisive goal with less than three minutes to go. Stützle came up with two templates. Seattle is now tied with the Oilers on 80 points in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

Nico Sturm’s San Jose Sharks lost 4-2 (1-1, 1-1, 0-2) against the St. Louis Blues. The Sharks remain second to bottom in the Western Conference.