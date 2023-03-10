INWIT invests in customer orientation with the reorganization of the commercial management and the strengthening of the team, at the service of the market and digital acceleration.

He joined the INWIT leadership team on 6 March Lucio Golinelli as Commercial Directorbringing his strong experience in customer management and in complex commercial and logistical organizations gained in Tim and Sky, where he managed the sales network and field operations for the TV and fiber market.

Gabriel Abbagnara takes the lead of the “Indoor Coverage Solutions” (ICS) organizational unit dedicated to accelerating the development of infrastructure for indoor connectivity, based on DAS and small cells technology, which integrate and complete the infrastructural network of telecommunications towers. Gabriele is the pioneer of indoor roofing development in Italy and will be able to count on additional direct and indirect sales channels.

INWIT, with its over 23,000 telecommunications towers throughout the country, is the leading infrastructure operator for mobile connectivity in Italy. These are joined by over 6,900 remote units DAS, repeaters and small cells for over 100 structures with dedicated indoor coverage, including the recent 5G network of the M4 subway in Milan and the coverage of more than 1000 km of road and motorway tunnels.

INWIT’s infrastructures are shared infrastructures, serving multiple customers, starting with Tim and Vodafone, as well as all the other mobile operators and FWA and IoT operators.

With approximately 200 million investments per year for the development of shared infrastructures for mobile and digital connectivity, INWIT also invests to strengthen the sales team and better serve its customers.