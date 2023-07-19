Explosions at Alleged Russian Ammunition Dump in Crimea Forces Mass Evacuation, Putin Informed

Title: Explosions at Russian Ammunition Dump in Crimea Force Mass Evacuation

[City], [Country] – Explosions at an alleged Russian ammunition dump in occupied Crimea have resulted in the mass evacuation of thousands of people from the area. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the incident, according to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The explosions occurred at a training ground near Stary Krym in the Kirorvsky district of Crimea. Numerous videos circulating on social media depict cascading explosions and plumes of smoke billowing from the site. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of the region.

Crimea’s Russia-backed leader, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed that a fire had broken out at the military training ground. The flames are still raging, and it is estimated that it could take up to two days to fully extinguish them, as reported by Russian state media.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there is no official confirmation supporting claims made by the Gray Zone Telegram channel that a Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile was responsible for the attack. Additionally, a Ukrainian insurgent group in Crimea, Atesh, denied any involvement in the incident while expressing delight over the fire’s outbreak.

Authorities have swiftly responded to the situation, with Aksyonov coordinating the evacuation of more than 2,000 residents from four nearby towns. In an endeavor to ensure public safety, area leaders have also rerouted traffic away from the affected locality.

The explosions and ensuing fire have heightened fears of potential environmental and health hazards in the region. Emergency response teams are currently working to assess the situation and mitigate any possible risks.

As the situation unfolds, it emphasizes the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, remains a contentious issue at the heart of their strained relations.

Further updates on the investigation into the cause of the explosions and the efforts to contain the fire are awaited.

