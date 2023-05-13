Home » Home SPORT | This is today’s SPORT cover, Sunday May 14, 2023
05/14/2023 at 00:22

CEST


“Historical derby”, the cover of SPORT on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Barça visits the RCDE Stadium in a derby that could give them the LaLiga title

‘Historical derby’ is today’s SPORT cover. Barça visits Espanyol in a derby that could end with the title in a bag for Xavi Hernández’s team.

There will be scorers duel between Pichichi (Lewandowski) and the Zarra (Joselu). In addition, before the possible alirón of the league, only five players of the current template (Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Busquets and Dembélé) They know what it is to win the league title.

Asensio rescued the Real Madrid before him GetafeMeanwhile he Girona resorted to the epic before the Real society y Leo Messi returned with a landslide in the PSG.

