Bologna, January 1, 2023 – He had studied at the University of Bologna and always worked in Bologna, to support his studies. Today he died, after being tortured in Iran. In his early thirties, ​​​​​​Mehdi Zare Ashkzari lost his life after twenty days in a coma following the torture. The young man had studied Pharmacy in Bologna (he enrolled in 2015) and had also worked in a pizzeria in the city. Two years ago he returned home.

Read also Iran, football players arrested for participating in New Year’s party with women and alcohol

He told Editoriale Domani Riccardo Nouryspokesperson for Amnesty International Italia. He was tortured “so much, to the point that after 20 days in a coma died“, Noury ​​was told by sources in Iran.

The young man would have been released after the beatingsi to avoid feeling ill while he was in the cell, but soon after he fell into a coma.

Zaki: “Unibo has a new victim of freedom”

“The new year begins with this news to give us an alert on the human rights violations which occur in the Swana region and in particular in Iran – mentioned Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian student from Unibo arrested in his homeland on 7 February 2020 until 8 December 2021 and still on trial for crimes of opinion -. Unibo now has a new victim of freedom of expression. Unfortunately, this time, it was too late to save him. All my condolences to his family and to us on this great loss.”

Deputy mayor Clancy: “A strong thought for the family”

“From Bologna we send a very strong thought to the family of Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, who was tortured and died in Iran after 20 days in a coma. To all that population fighting for that freedom of women and men in Iran. We send a big hug of brotherhood and sisterhood to the Iranian community that I see here”, said the deputy mayor of Bologna Emily Clancy, speaking on the stage in Piazza Nettuno.

Prof Monticelli: “We will ask for justice”

“We learned with pain and deep shock from Amnesty International that one of our Iranian students, Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, who had studied Pharmacy in Bologna, died as a result of torture in Iran. It seems he had gone to visit his dying mother. We express everything our indignation, bewilderment and pain with him and for all the Iranian students who lost their lives for everyone’s freedom. The University and the city of Bologna will continue to ask for justice and the intervention of the institutions”, said the professor Rita Monticelli, speaking at the peace march in Bologna. Monticelli is coordinator of the Master Gemma, attended by Patrick Zaki and delegate of the mayor for human rights and interreligious and intercultural dialogue.