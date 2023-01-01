Home World Jerusalem Post: “Hezbollah leader hospitalized for stroke”
Jerusalem Post: “Hezbollah leader hospitalized for stroke”

Jerusalem Post: "Hezbollah leader hospitalized for stroke"

TEL AVIV. The secretary general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, “was hospitalized in a Beirut hospital following a stroke”: writes the Jerusalem Post citing information that appeared in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia of which, moreover, there is still no other confirmation. The newspaper recalls that a speech by Nasrallah scheduled for Friday was canceled on short notice. In that circumstance, Hezbollah announced that Nasrallah had been stricken with the flu.

The Jerusalem Post quotes a Saudi journalist, Hussein al-Gawi, according to whom Nasrallah suffered a stroke and is now hospitalized in the hospital of the Great Prophet in Beirut. In Israel, this news has been relaunched by various information sites, but all are based on the same Lebanese and Saudi sources.

