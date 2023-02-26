He struggled at the end of the course but it was worth it. Sometimes in difficulty with his putting, forced to drop for free on the last hole because his second shot had brought him to the foot of the grandstand, Chris Kirk ended up overcoming all the elements to take the lead at the end of the third round this Saturday ( -13). While he has not lifted a trophy on the PGA Tour since the Colonial in 2015, the American signed a card of 66, despite two bogeys, to take a two-stroke lead over Eric Cole.
The duo is ahead of Justin Suh, who was leading the way at the end of the second round and was let go by his putting, including at 18 when a ready-made birdie reached out to him (one-meter putt missed). The n° 1 amateur 2019 however returned an eagle at 12 with a magic iron shot… and a little lucky!
The best card of the day was signed by Shaun Lowry (65). The Irishman however struggled to finish (bogeys at 14 and 17). In an ideal ambush position, he could use his experience in money-time. Provided that the pieces of water, which have collected 213 balls since the start of the tournament, do not play a bad (last) trick on him…