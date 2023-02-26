Home Sports Honda Classic: Chris Kirk at the controls
Sports

Honda Classic: Chris Kirk at the controls

by admin
Honda Classic: Chris Kirk at the controls

He struggled at the end of the course but it was worth it. Sometimes in difficulty with his putting, forced to drop for free on the last hole because his second shot had brought him to the foot of the grandstand, Chris Kirk ended up overcoming all the elements to take the lead at the end of the third round this Saturday ( -13). While he has not lifted a trophy on the PGA Tour since the Colonial in 2015, the American signed a card of 66, despite two bogeys, to take a two-stroke lead over Eric Cole.

The duo is ahead of Justin Suh, who was leading the way at the end of the second round and was let go by his putting, including at 18 when a ready-made birdie reached out to him (one-meter putt missed). The n° 1 amateur 2019 however returned an eagle at 12 with a magic iron shot… and a little lucky!

The best card of the day was signed by Shaun Lowry (65). The Irishman however struggled to finish (bogeys at 14 and 17). In an ideal ambush position, he could use his experience in money-time. Provided that the pieces of water, which have collected 213 balls since the start of the tournament, do not play a bad (last) trick on him…

See also  Tokyo Paralympic Games China’s No. 1 Gold Medal Overseas Netizen: I don’t know why, I cried-Current Affairs News-Zhejiang Online

You may also like

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr focuses on Sergio Ramos...

New Zealand v England: Black Caps resist after...

from misery to enterprise, the national team that...

Excursions on foot and by bike in the...

College basketball highlights: Indiana, Villanova pull off huge...

First etalbasket meeting in Livorno. FIP eBasket Tour...

Tennis, ATP 500 Rio Open

Empoli Naples, Spalletti: ‘The egg is better today,...

Premier League, the results of the 25th day:...

At the end of the Dragon Star War...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy