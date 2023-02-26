He struggled at the end of the course but it was worth it. Sometimes in difficulty with his putting, forced to drop for free on the last hole because his second shot had brought him to the foot of the grandstand, Chris Kirk ended up overcoming all the elements to take the lead at the end of the third round this Saturday ( -13). While he has not lifted a trophy on the PGA Tour since the Colonial in 2015, the American signed a card of 66, despite two bogeys, to take a two-stroke lead over Eric Cole.