Honda will return fully to F1, from 2026 it will supply engines to Aston Martin

11
Honda will fully participate in Formula 1 again from 2026, supplying engines to the Aston Martin team. Both parties announced this on their websites on Wednesday. The Japanese powertrain manufacturer withdrew from the championship two years ago and currently only cooperates externally with the Red Bull championship team. However, he plans to take advantage of the rule changes that will come into effect in three years.
See also What strength Nives! At 91 he gets vaccinated and dominates the platform with four gold medals