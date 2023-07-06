Home » Hörl/Horst in Gstaad in the main draw
Sports

Hörl/Horst in Gstaad in the main draw

by admin
Hörl/Horst in Gstaad in the main draw

Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst qualified for the main draw at the elite tournament for beach volleyball in Gstaad. The duo managed to climb up the ranks in Wednesday’s qualifying with victories against Argentines Nicolas and Tomas Capogrosso (2-0) and Brazilian ex-world champions Evandro/Arthur (2-1).

“The victories were very important today – not only for the head, but also for the tournaments in autumn, especially for the World Cup,” said Horst. His partner Hörl added: “We played very solidly today and came back stronger after a short period of weakness.”

Hörl/Horst continue on Thursday morning with the first of three group games. Horst described the start at 8 a.m. as “extremely unprofessional”.

See also  Basilashvili and Karatsev defend themselves against the Zdf's accusations

You may also like

London, re-signed Jordan Taylor – Sportando

Napoli calendar in Serie A: the matches of...

Sports recovery by Starpool

NHL | Lauko signed a new two-year NHL...

Motagua Prepares for Apertura 2023 and Central American...

Vittorio Sgarbi apologizes, “I’m sorry for anyone who...

2023 Qiantang River Crossing: Increased Quota and Changes...

World champion Di Maria returns to Benfica

Rome, we also think of McTominay of Manchester...

U.21 Euros: England and Spain reach the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy