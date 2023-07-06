Hörl/Horst in Gstaad in the main draw

Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst qualified for the main draw at the elite tournament for beach volleyball in Gstaad. The duo managed to climb up the ranks in Wednesday’s qualifying with victories against Argentines Nicolas and Tomas Capogrosso (2-0) and Brazilian ex-world champions Evandro/Arthur (2-1).

“The victories were very important today – not only for the head, but also for the tournaments in autumn, especially for the World Cup,” said Horst. His partner Hörl added: “We played very solidly today and came back stronger after a short period of weakness.”

Hörl/Horst continue on Thursday morning with the first of three group games. Horst described the start at 8 a.m. as “extremely unprofessional”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

