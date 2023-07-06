Frattesi to Inter: the market goals of Juve, Milan, Rome and Naples

The new Interista has appealed to practically all the big names in our football, but now they will have to turn to other objectives

A shot to the circle… in midfield. Inter have already beaten his, concluding the negotiation to bring Davide Frattesi to the Nerazzurri in the last few hours. A complex operation in the construction with an expensive loan, a redemption obligation and the inclusion of Mulattieri in the negotiation. The now ex Sassuolo was a target for all the big teams in our league, even if only Milan seemed really willing to secure the player. It therefore remains to be understood how the other teams will move in that department.

milan

—

Starting right from the Rossoneri, the management is looking for a strong name to replace Tonali, sold to Newcastle, considering that the arrival of Loftus-Cheek fills the void left by Bennacer’s injury. Milan already have clear ideas and are working for Tijani Reijnders, midfielder born in 1998 owned by Az Alkmaar. The Dutchman rejected Barcelona and is very determined to move to Italy, after having reached an agreement with the club based in via Aldo Rossi: a five-year deal worth 1.7 million a year, while Az has set the price at around 25 million against the 16 offered by Milan. The impression is that a meeting point can be reached halfway, around 20, perhaps by inserting a few percentages on future resale.

juventus

—

Juventus had also thought about Frattesi, they had also met Carnevali to discuss it, especially if Rabiot hadn’t renewed. However, the Frenchman’s permanence has made this possibility vanish, also because in reality the big coup to be aimed at in the department is Milinkovic-Savic, which expires next year and this makes it accessible in terms of price. Giuntoli has given a favorable opinion on the investment, Lazio are asking for 40 million to let him leave. The Serbian also has quite high demands, so it will be necessary to cash in to have the resources, perhaps from the sale of Pogba which he has not been able to affect since his return to Turin.

roma

—

Roma tried to bring Frattesi back to the Giallorossi, after having raised him in their own nursery, focusing heavily on Sassuolo’s interest in Volpato and Missori, who were then sold with a separate negotiation. Tiago Pinto secured the free agent Aouar and then lingered on transfers due to budgetary issues. Attention is now directed elsewhere, in particular on both high (Adama Traoré) and low (Kristensen) fullbacks.

napoli

—

Finally, the national team player has also been linked to Napoli, which however has always given priority to other profiles such as Maxime Lopez, Gabri Veiga and Samardzic. At the moment the Frenchman is preferred, also considering that the talent of Celta Vigo seems to be directed at PSG and the Udinese player has also ended up in Inter’s sights. The movements of the blues are also linked to the future of Zielinski, whose future is still to be defined.

July 5, 2023 (change July 5, 2023 | 7:43 pm)

