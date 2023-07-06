Twitter competitor Threads is launched – but not in Germany for the time being

Economy Facebook Group Meta

Twitter competitor Threads is launched

Could come under pressure from the new meta network: Twitter owner Elon Musk

Twitter has been struggling since it was taken over by Elon Musk. Now another could be added: The Facebook group Meta has released its new network Threads. However, it will not be available in Germany for the time being.

The Facebook group Meta has launched its Twitter-competing app called Threads. The application was released in the United States and dozens of other countries on Thursday night. Threads will initially not be available in Germany and the other EU countries – the group refers to regulatory issues that are still open.

Threads is linked to Meta’s popular photo and video app Instagram and is considered to be the most promising competitor for the short message service Twitter. The reason for this is a head start: Meta can use existing connections between hundreds of millions of users for its Twitter copy right from the start.

With other Twitter competitors such as Bluesky and T2, such links have to be created from scratch. In the EU, however, the merging of data from different services could be a problem. Twitter has struggled since it was acquired by tech billionaire Elon Musk in October 2022. Among other things, the advertising revenue with which the short message service is financed collapsed.

Most recently, Musk introduced limits on how many tweets users can see each day. According to him, this is intended to prevent Twitter data being sucked off, among other things, for the training of software with artificial intelligence. Subscribers to Twitter can only see up to 10,000 tweets per day and non-subscribers up to 1000.

The Threads logo on a smartphone

This sets the course for a business duel between Musk and Zuckerberg, after the two billionaires had already agreed to an exhibition match in the ring in June. The “New York Times” reported at the weekend that such a fight is actually being prepared – but it is still unclear whether it will actually take place.

