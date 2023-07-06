Online psychotherapy offer for children and adolescents

Mobile health insurance

Video-based online psychotherapy offers quick and uncomplicated help for children and young people who cannot find a place for therapy locally. The medicalnetworks offer is aimed at those affected up to the age of 21 and is free of charge for those insured with Mobil Krankenkasse.

Children with mental disorders have to wait an average of 25 weeks for a place in therapy[1]. The need for therapy places has also increased significantly, especially in recent years: It was already clear at the beginning of the pandemic that children and young people were particularly affected by measures such as contact restrictions and homeschooling. A representative forsa survey conducted at the time on behalf of Mobil Krankenkasse among around 1,000 parents confirms this: Half of the parents of school-age children aged 6 to 16 who were surveyed stated that their child’s mood during the Corona situation was all in was worse than before the pandemic. A fifth of parents each stated that since the beginning of the corona pandemic, their child feels sadder (21%), is more worried about getting everything done (20%) or is more exhausted or tired than before the pandemic (19% ).

Even after the pandemic, children and young people are much more stressed than before. In many places, demand exceeds supply, so new forms of care are required. The online psychotherapy from medicalnetworks is free of charge for people insured with Mobil Krankenkasse and enables prompt psychotherapeutic care without long waiting times or travel distances. An initial interview usually takes place 14 days after registration; This is followed by up to 20 therapy sessions. If necessary, meetings with reference persons can also be arranged. A child and adolescent psychiatrist can also be consulted.

“It is important to us to counteract the current shortage of therapy places and to give our young insured persons quick access to effective psychotherapeutic care,” says Iryna Savchak, consultant for care innovations at Mobil Krankenkasse.

[1] Source: Mentally ill children wait a long time for a place in therapy (spiel-und-lernen.online)

