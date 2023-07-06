E-MTB on sale for only 650 euros: good e-bike Eleglide M1 Plus in test

We really liked the first-generation Eleglide M1 Plus in the test. We have driven it about 150 kilometers since then. Our experiences flow into this test. Because the two models are largely identical in construction. But Eleglide made a lot of improvements at one point in particular. Because the Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 now has a real on-board computer with a display. The predecessor had to make do with a few buttons and LEDs. In addition, the suspension fork is now hydraulic and the handlebars are a bit wider. Unfortunately Eleglide doesn’t have mudguards this time. The predecessor still came with simple plastic protectors. However, these did not reliably keep water from splashing up anyway. Mudguards can be bought for a few euros.

Update: The price is particularly exciting at the moment. The improved Eleglide M1 Plus currently sells for 700 euros at Geekmaxi (the new model is already in the starting blocks). With the coupon code ZUB7HZPN buyers pay for short time only 650 euros. The e-bike has never been so cheap. Shipping is from Europe, so there are no customs duties. Cat eyes are included. A throttle is included in the scope of delivery, but may not be installed and used in this country. We tested the e-mountain bike on April 22, 2022.

Optics & processing



The bike comes in parts. First, the e-bike rider has to mount the handlebars, the front wheel, the pedals (note the markings for left and right!) and the front light. The appropriate tool is included. The box also contains a bracket to protect the gears on the rear wheel and plastic mudguards. Before the first ride, buyers should retighten all screws. In our case, we also had to adjust the brakes, the same applies to the gears.

We like the looks of the Eleglide M1 Plus. The matt black aluminum frame is narrow. The manufacturer prints many small gray and yellow crosses on it, together with the striking yellow Eleglide logo. This pattern is also continued on the battery, which sits on top of the frame and is not integrated.

On the other hand, the cable management is not pleasing at all. When riding through the undergrowth, riders could quickly get caught in the tangled cables in front of the handlebars and damage the e-bike. Before the first ride, buyers should bundle the cables with cable ties or something similar.

Links



The handlebar looks comparatively tidy. We would not have noticed that it has become wider with the new version. We got along well with the shorter variant. There are the usual brake handles for the mechanical disc brakes front and rear. The levers for controlling the 21-speed Shimano gears are also on both sides. There is also a small display that reveals the gear engaged. There is also a bell on the right side.

The new bike computer with display upgrades the bike considerably compared to its predecessor. Now the driver can see how fast he is driving and how far he has already driven. There is also a display of the remaining battery capacity in bars and the selected assistance level. The driver accesses the options by pressing and holding the plus and minus buttons. There he can determine many parameters, including the maximum top speed.

The saddle is sufficiently soft and yet doesn’t look like that of a pensioner’s bike. A quick-release fastener fixes it at the desired height. The pedals are made of plastic, but they make a much better impression than the pedals on the Ado A26.

Drive



The Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 with its 27.5-inch tires did not look bad in the field test. Its components are not high enough for the tough conditions of a rapid downhill ride. However, it is always suitable for taking a curb in the city with momentum.

Despite the inexpensive components, unlike many other Chinese e-bikes, the Eleglide M1 Plus allows you to ride a technically demanding forest trail and also overcome certain inclines without having to dismount. This is mainly due to the decent 21-speed gears. The fact that the motor starts to push along without a minimum speed also helps. This is anything but normal. The motor in Ado bikes such as the E-MTB Ado A26 (test report) only provides support from 7 kilometers per hour.

Another improvement compared to its predecessor concerns the suspension fork, which is now hydraulically sprung. This is a real asset, especially on wild trails. It also no longer bangs back into its original position as unpleasantly loud. You can fix them if you want. Our test driver is 186 centimeters tall. However, buyers of the Eleglide M1 Plus should not be much larger.

The electronics of the e-mountain bike are simple. It does not have a torque sensor. This means that the engine only starts to push after about half a revolution and continues to run for about the same time. The run-on can be stopped by applying the brake. Even if the delayed starting of the engine is annoying at first, in our experience you quickly get used to it. You get used to the fine manual motor control via the gas ring, which is included with the e-bike for optional assembly, even faster.

How long does the battery last?



The Eleglide 27.5 inch M1 Plus has a large 450 watt hour battery. That’s more than most other e-bikes in this price category offer. Eleglide speaks of a range of 100 kilometers. Realistically, that’s around 50 kilometers on a level road, good weather, around 80 kilograms of payload and mixed engine use.

Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 in pictures

Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2

The battery can be easily removed using the key supplied and taken into the apartment to be charged, while the e-mountain bike stays in the basement. Alternatively, the battery can remain on the bike for charging. The Eleglide M1 Plus comes with an 84-watt, 2-amp power adapter. It takes almost five hours to fully charge.

Preis



The Eleglide 27.5-inch M1 Plus Gen 2 currently sells for 700 euros at Geekmaxi. With the coupon code ZUB7HZPN buyers pay for only 650 Euro. At the time of testing, the price was still over 800 euros. Delivery is from a European warehouse. Customs fees do not apply.

For those who prefer to order from a German dealer, we have linked the cheap e-mountain bikes from Geizhals here:

Conclusion



Anyone who spends significantly less than 1000 euros on their e-mountain bike does not need to reckon with high-quality components. This is also the case with the Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2. Nevertheless, Eleglide has improved the new M1 Plus in key areas. So it now offers a display and a reasonable suspension fork. The E-MTB is also fun off the beaten track. This is also due to the proper gear shift and the direct motor support in five stages. The Eleglide 27.5 inch M1 Plus is a reasonable e-mountain bike for its low price and better than more expensive models like the Ado A26 (test report).

