Dell’Acqua: “emergency plan for the next 2 years, then long-term planning”

Xi Jinping emphasized at the National Conference on Ecological and Environmental ProtectionComprehensively promote the construction of a beautiful ChinaAccelerate the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and natureLi Qiang hosts Zhao Leji Wang Huning Cai Qi Li Xi attendsDing Xuexiang giving a speechXinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 18th The National Ecological Environmental Protection Conference was held in Beijing from the 17th to the 18th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech emphasizing that the next five years will be an important period for the construction of a beautiful China. We must thoroughly implement the thought of socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and adhere to the people-centered approach. Firmly establish and practice the concept that green waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, put the construction of a beautiful China in a prominent position in the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation, promote the obvious improvement of urban and rural living environments, and achieve remarkable results in the construction of a beautiful China, with high-quality ecological environment Support high-quality development and accelerate the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.Li Qiang presided over the meeting. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Li Xi attended the meeting. Ding Xuexiang made a concluding speech.From July 17th to 18th, the National Ecological Environment Protection Conference was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have taken the construction of ecological civilization as a fundamental plan related to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, and carried out a series of pioneering work with unprecedented determination, intensity and results. The construction of ecological civilization has undergone historic, turning, and overall changes from theory to practice, and a major step has been taken in the construction of a beautiful China. We start with solving outstanding ecological and environmental problems, focus on combining points and aspects, and treat both symptoms and root causes, and realize a major transformation from key rectification to systematic governance; we insist on changing concepts and compacting responsibilities, and continuously enhance the consciousness and initiative of the whole party and the whole country to promote the construction of ecological civilization To achieve a major change from passive response to active action; keep up with the times, look at the world, assume the responsibility of a big country, demonstrate the responsibility of a big country, and realize a major change from a participant in global environmental governance to a leader; continue to deepen the understanding of the law of ecological civilization construction , form the thought of socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and realize a major transformation from practical exploration to scientific theoretical guidance. After tenacious efforts, the sky in our country is bluer, the land is greener, the water is clearer, and the mountains and rivers for thousands of miles are more colorful. The achievements of the construction of ecological civilization in the new era have attracted worldwide attention and become a remarkable symbol of the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country in the new era.Xi Jinping emphasized that the structural, root-causing and trending pressures of my country’s ecological and environmental protection have not yet been fundamentally alleviated. my country’s economic and social development has entered a high-quality development stage of accelerating greening and low-carbonization, and the construction of ecological civilization is still in a critical period of pressure and burden. It is necessary to plan and promote the new journey of ecological and environmental protection work with a higher position, wider vision, and greater efforts, and write a new chapter in the construction of ecological civilization in the new era.Xi Jinping pointed out that to sum up ten years of practical experience in the new era, analyze the new situation and new problems we are currently facing, and continue to promote the construction of ecological civilization, we must correctly handle several major relationships under the guidance of the socialist ecological civilization thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The first is the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection. It is necessary to plan development from the perspective of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Through high-level environmental protection, we will continue to shape new momentum and new advantages for development, and strive to build a green and low-carbon circular economic system. Effectively reduce the resource and environmental cost of development, and continuously enhance the potential and stamina of development. The second is the relationship between key tackling and coordinated governance. It is necessary to adhere to the system concept, grasp the main contradictions and the main aspects of the contradictions, and take effective measures to address prominent ecological and environmental problems. At the same time, strengthen target coordination, multi-pollutant control coordination, departmental coordination, and regional coordination. , Policy coordination, and continuously enhance the systematicness, integrity and coordination of various tasks. The third is the relationship between natural restoration and artificial restoration. It is necessary to adhere to the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, build a large-scale protection and management pattern from the top of the mountain to the ocean, and comprehensively use natural restoration and artificial restoration. Measures should be taken according to different conditions, and policies should be implemented according to different regions and categories, and efforts should be made to find the best solution for ecological protection and restoration. The fourth is the relationship between external constraints and endogenous motivation. We must always adhere to the strictest system and the strictest rule of law to protect the ecological environment, maintain normalized external pressure, and at the same time stimulate the endogenous motivation of the whole society to jointly protect the ecological environment. Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to continue to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, adhere to precise pollution control, scientific pollution control, and law-based pollution control, maintain strength, extend depth, and expand breadth, and further promote the three major defense battles of blue sky, clear water, and pure land, and continue to improve the ecological environment. quality. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation of development methods, insist on green and low-carbon development as a fundamental solution to ecological and environmental problems, accelerate the formation of green production methods and lifestyles, and build a green background for high-quality development. Efforts should be made to improve the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the ecosystem, increase the protection of the ecosystem, effectively strengthen the supervision of ecological protection and restoration, broaden the path for the transformation of green water and green mountains into gold and silver mountains, and leave a beautiful ecological space for future generations. It is necessary to actively and steadily promote carbon peak carbon neutrality, adhere to the principles of national overall planning, conservation priority, two-wheel drive, internal and external smooth flow, and risk prevention, implement the carbon peak carbon neutralization “1+N” policy system, and build a clean and low-carbon A safe and efficient energy system will accelerate the construction of a new power system and enhance the country’s oil and gas security capabilities. We must stick to the bottom line of safety in building a beautiful China, implement the overall national security concept, actively and effectively respond to various risks and challenges, earnestly maintain ecological security, nuclear and…