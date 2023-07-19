Home » the Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni sui social (PHOTO)
World

the Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni sui social (PHOTO)

by admin
the Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni sui social (PHOTO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 hours ago

Small celebration of Lega Serie B for Fabio Lucioni: thanks to his social profiles, the new Palermo defender deserves credit for having won the Nexus Cup twice in a row. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lega B (@legab) The article Palermo: Lega Serie B…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo: Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni on social media (PHOTO) appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A Good Person, Movie Review (2023)

You may also like

United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a...

El Salvador, magnitude 6.4 earthquake: the violent shock...

transferred the patients of the intensive care unit...

Urartu Rendulić of Zrin | Sport

what awaits Zrinjski after the elimination of Urartu...

Strong 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries,...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 19 July...

Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai left the match...

FORD PRO Transit and E-Transit are updated for...

Tension with Iran over the attempted seizure of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy