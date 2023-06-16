Horror after the fall of Gino Mäder

The Zurich professional cyclist had to be resuscitated on Thursday after an accident on the Albula Pass descent. Prominent driver colleagues criticize the organizers and launch a safety debate.

Gino Mäder had a serious accident on the king’s stage of the Tour de Suisse and had to be resuscitated on the spot. Gian Ehrenzeller / EPO

Cyclist Remco Evenepoel had barely finished the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse when, in an impromptu interview, he reacted emotionally to what he had witnessed minutes earlier. “It wasn’t a smart idea to place the finish of such a stage after a descent,” said the Belgian world champion. “But you obviously still need more spectacle. Something just has to happen for you to react.”