7 championships have passed, excluding the year of promotion to Serie A and this last one is ongoing, since Saputo took over Bologna FC. We don’t want to go into accounts or internal choices concerning the club, but the continuous fluctuating results, the mediocre positions in the standings at the end of each season and this phantom project which after so many years is struggling to take off despite clear proclamations being made to regard. In our opinion a 14th, 15th, 15th, 10th, 12th, 12th and 13th place in the standings is too little for a club that has praised many other goals since taking over the reins of the club.

We are certainly not here to expect world-class top players or the Scudetto, but certainly not even these scenarios seen in recent years, between humiliating defeats on the field, indecent signings, constant sales of valid prospects and disengagement in the league and above all in the Italian Cup, competition often overlooked. Bologna deserves more, but above all it DESERVES RESPECT

Better in B than championships like this!

Hostile Sector