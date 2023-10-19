Houston Astros and Texas Rangers Prepare for Game 3 in ALCS 2023

Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are set to face off in Game 3 of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18. This will be the second game held at Globe Life Field in the current Postseason and the first time in ALCS 2023.

Texas comes into the game with a commanding lead of two games to zero after winning both games in Houston. In Game 1, they secured a 2-0 victory behind a stellar performance by their starting pitcher, Jordan Montgomery. In Game 2, they continued their impressive form with a 5-4 win, thanks to another strong outing by their starter and solid offensive contributions.

Houston has been a regular participant in the Championship Series for the past seven years, making it to the World Series in four of the last six seasons (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022). However, no team has ever advanced from a best-of-seven series after losing their first two home games.

Recently, the Astros’ lineup has shown some instability, with one of their key players, Kyle Tucker, struggling to perform at his usual level. As a result, manager Dusty Baker has considered reducing Tucker’s batting position in the lineup to alleviate the pressure.

Max Scherzer will be pitching for the Texas Rangers in Wednesday night’s game. Having joined the team midway through the season from the New York Mets, Scherzer will be making his first appearance for the Rangers. Although he has not pitched in any of the team’s seven consecutive playoff victories, his addition adds depth to their already strong pitching rotation.

On the other side, the Astros will have Christian Javier as their starting pitcher. Javier has been impressive in the Postseason, including a strong performance in Game 3 of the Division Series against the Minnesota Twins.

Here is the Houston Astros lineup for Game 3 against the Texas Rangers:

– José Altuve 2B

– Michael Brantley LF

– Alex Bregman 3B

– Yordan Alvarez DH

– José Abreu 1B

– Kyle Tucker RF

– Mauricio Dubón CF

– Jeremy Peña SS

– Martin Maldonado C

The game is scheduled to start at 8:03 PM ET. Stay tuned for the latest MLB scores.

