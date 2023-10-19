Fans furious with Luis Díaz after Colombia’s draw against Ecuador

This Tuesday, October 17, the Colombian team faced Ecuador in the city of Quito for its match belonging to matchday number 4 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and despite having victory in its hands, it ended up spilling through its fingers. due to the inaccuracy in the national team’s attack.

The winger Luis Díaz was one of the players of the national team who had a rather “strange” night, since he represented one of the most important pieces in attack for Colombia, with his overflows and his great flashes of skill, but when the time came to specify the dangerous options in front of the rival goal, he did not have the precision or luck necessary to make them effective.

At minute 37, in the first half, the Liverpool attacker managed to put the Tricolor ahead on the scoreboard after an excellent filtered pass from James Rodríguez. Díaz received the ball and scored over the Ecuadorian goalkeeper to make it 1-0, but after a detailed VAR review, the goal was disallowed for offside.

For the second half came the opportunity that unleashed the discomfort, fury and criticism of the Colombian fans. At 60′ the coffee growers received a penalty in their favor, after an excellent play by Díaz that ended with a foul on Jhon Arias. The Liverpool player was in charge of executing it, but an almost centered and powerless shot allowed Ecuadorian goalkeeper Wellington Ramírez to save the penalty and prevent his goal from falling.

The harsh criticism that Díaz is receiving

It didn’t take long for social networks to explode and take the negative comments against Díaz to the limit. Words like “fraud”, “lack of hierarchy” and “selfish” were some that were dedicated to the footballer after the match against Ecuador:

“Luis Díaz with the national team is a fraud, that cannot be hidden, just like Daes financing the guy who is destroying Colombia. Why do they cover the sun with a finger? They are sad.” -@cesarecolo76

“It’s not fair, it’s shameful. His ego rose and everything went wrong. They cannot charge Luis Díaz with a penalty when the only 4 that he had kicked, he had missed all of them. A shame”. -@JoseyeMap

“What Luis Díaz is doing is a lack of hierarchy, character, not a bad streak. Is he a good player? Yes very good? No. He is representative of the Colombian footballer: Talented, individualistic, shithead, showing off in unimportant matches, without tactical intelligence, he is overwhelmed by responsibility. -@cesarecolo76

Néstor Lorenzo predicted the criticism of Díaz

Prior to the start of the double knockout round, the Argentine coach spoke about Díaz’s situation in the team and stated that the winger must avoid putting on pressure to be able to play more fluidly, an aspect that was clearly evident in both matches against Uruguay and Ecuador. :

“The first thing we told Luis Díaz is that he doesn’t have to shoulder the team. Here he has had good games, but people want him to score four goals per game and that is impossible. We have a lot of confidence in him, in his work, in his disposition and in his role.”

Díaz is trying to force his game to perform and give maximum results, but this is being counterproductive, since all he has managed to do is get frustrated with the goal. Now, all he has to do is trust and continue supporting the footballer. With Infobae

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

