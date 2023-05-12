Support for innovative startups with 6.2 million — Businesses

I am 76 projects which will be financed by the call for support for the development of startup innovative. The objective is to support investments related to research results or technological solutions, adaptation of products and services to the needs of potential customers, engineering of prototypes and industrial development plans, opening or development of foreign markets.

The approved projects are of high quality and this figure has prompted the Region to increase the resources made available by the tender, a budget initially set at 5 million euros and now increased to 6.2 million to generate a total investment quantified at around 12.7 million.

Two reserves on clean energy and cultural and creative enterprises

The call has foreseen two reserves of resources, one for projects that offer innovative solutions on the themes ofclean energy, circular economy, climate and natural resources and the other for cultural and creative enterprises. The other financed companies operate in production areas related to research and innovation.

The aldermen Colla and Feliceri: “A convinced support to these young companies that invest energy and resources on research, innovation, culture”.

58 financed companies foresee hiring

Among the financed companies, as many as 58 envisage a employment increase, 15 concern environmental fields and 31 are cultural and creative industries. Almost all of the proposals come from micro-enterprises, well 37 propose an investment equal to or greater than 150 thousand euros, a remarkable figure for companies of this size. The Region’s goal is to support these young businesses with conviction, which invest energy and resources in production areas linked to research, innovation and culture because they certainly have great potential.

The questions received were 118 and from a territorial point of view, the provinces with the highest number of proposals are Bologna (34) and Modena (25), but as many as 15 projects have come from disadvantaged areas (inland and mountainous areas).

Some of the funded projects

The approved projects are all very interesting and innovative. For example, the University of Bologna spinoff reinvents the action of robotic grip of any object thanks to a thin film technology, which becomes adhesive on command by electrostaticity. There is also the idea of ​​a company at the heart of the Motor Valley Emilian who thought of combining 4.0 technologies and craftsmanship for “remodify” (practice that involves a technical and technological update of a historic car) iconic cars of the past, now without safety or reliability requirements, in line with the dictates of the circular economy.

Emilia-Romagna confirms itself as a very active and lively area from the point of view of innovation and research and this announcement is proof of the convinced support that local institutions give to young companies investing in these areas.

