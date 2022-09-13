

Typhoon “Meihua” will land on Zhejiang Central Meteorological Observatory tomorrow to issue an orange typhoon warning



This year’s No. 12 typhoon “Meihua” has moved into the southern part of the East China Sea in the early morning of today (September 13), and its intensity has intensified to a strong typhoon level at 5 o’clock this morning. It is expected that the typhoon “Meihua” will travel from Wenling to Zhoushan in Zhejiang from afternoon to night tomorrow. Landing along the coast, the intensity is typhoon level or strong typhoon level when it makes landfall. The Central Meteorological Observatory has upgraded the typhoon warning to an orange warning this morning, second only to the highest red warning.

According to meteorological monitoring, under the influence of typhoon “Plum Blossom”, on September 12, northeastern Zhejiang, southeastern Jiangsu, Shanghai andTaiwanThere were heavy rains in parts of the northern part of the island and other places, and heavy rains fell in parts of Ningbo and Zhoushan in Zhejiang, Suzhou and Nantong in Jiangsu, and eastern Shanghai.TaiwanHeavy rain in the north. Strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 occurred along the coast of northeastern Fujian, the coast of Zhejiang, and islands and reefs.

It is expected that the wind and rain in East China and other places will strengthen in the next three days.TaiwanThere will be heavy to heavy rain in the northern part of the island, central and northern Zhejiang, Shanghai, central and eastern Jiangsu, eastern Shandong, and eastern Liaoning.TaiwanThe northern part of the island, the northern and eastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, southern Jiangsu, southeastern Anhui, eastern Shandong Peninsula, southern Liaodong Peninsula and other places have heavy rainstorms, and some areas have extremely heavy rains. The cumulative rainfall can reach 100-300 mm. Can exceed 400 mm.

In addition, today and tomorrow, Bus Strait,Taiwannorthern strait,TaiwanEast China Sea, the southwestern part of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea andDiaoyu IslandsNearby sea areas, Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay andTaiwanThere will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11 in the northern and eastern coasts of the island, the coast of Zhejiang, the northern coast of Fujian, the coast of Shanghai, and the southeastern coast of Jiangsu. The wind force on the sea surface near the center of the typhoon “Plum Blossom” is 12-14, and the gust can reach 15-16.

The meteorological department reminded that the typhoon “Meihua” will combine with cold air in the future, bringing strong wind and rain to the eastern coastal areas of East China and some sea areas such as the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea. Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Liaoning and other places need to be well protected from typhoons of preparations.

Affected by the typhoon “Plum Blossom”, all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and off-campus training institutions in Ningbo will suspend classes for one day on September 14 (Wednesday). In addition, according to the announcement of the Taizhou Municipal Education Bureau: Affected by the typhoon “Plum Blossom”, with the consent of the city’s defense agency, all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and off-campus training institutions in the city will suspend classes for one day on September 14 (Wednesday). The guild has decided to discuss and study it, and it will be implemented by reference in Taiwan colleges and universities.

Today, the wind along the coast of Wenzhou is 8 to 9, and the gust is 10. It will strengthen to 9 to 10 and 11 gust from night to tomorrow. According to the typhoon dynamics and development trend, the Wenzhou Maritime Safety Administration launched a Level II typhoon defense emergency response at 10:00 on September 13. As of 12:00 on the 13th, all 37 passenger routes in Wenzhou have been suspended, and there are more than 800 sheltered ships (non-fishing boats) in the jurisdiction.

In response to the impact of the typhoon “Plum Blossom”, the Wenzhou Maritime Safety Administration strengthened the safety supervision of ships sheltering from wind in the jurisdiction by means of offshore intelligent control platforms and VHF, reminded ships to check the operation of facilities and equipment in a timely manner, and strengthened personnel on duty. At the same time, the maritime department has strengthened on-site safety supervision and organized law enforcement forces to carry out safety inspections in key waters within the jurisdiction. Official law enforcement vessels and rescue tugboats affiliated to Wenzhou Maritime and East China Sea Rescue have been deployed in key waters of the jurisdiction for emergency standby to deal with possible water accidents.

