Home Business The interested help of Anima Sgr and Axa pushes Mps to Piazza Affari
Business

The interested help of Anima Sgr and Axa pushes Mps to Piazza Affari

by admin
The interested help of Anima Sgr and Axa pushes Mps to Piazza Affari

MILANO – Mps a fifth of the market capitalization, somewhat harassed, is recovered in the spread of new hopes that the 2.5 billion capital increase in October can be achieved with the support of the two partners Anima Sgr e Axa.

The respective providers of managed savings and insurance policies to customers of the Sienese network, ready to pay a sum up to a third of the 900 million “private” Mps needs (the rest is put by the Treasury, the first shareholder at 64%) in exchange for a strategic review of their contracts, expiring in 2030 and 2027.

See also  Women and banks: an Italian will lead HSBC's activities in continental Europe

You may also like

Istat: 677,000 new employees in 2022

Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated within a...

Market Talks – 13.09.2022

Copper prices are expected to gradually increase the...

The stock exchanges today, 13 September. The lists...

It was revealed that the Shanghai headquarters people...

Tokyo stock market up slightly, Nintendo shines. Emmy...

Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated within a...

Hyundai takes the podium at the 2022 Acropolis...

Apple iOS 16 Official Version Released; Starbucks Launches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy