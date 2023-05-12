War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Europe, meeting with Mattarella tomorrow. LIVE

Mattarella: ‘Russian aggression brings darkness, united in defense of freedom and democracy’

“Over a century ago, Fridtjof Nansen, polar explorer, scientist, first High Commissioner for Refugees of the League of Nations and, later, Nobel Peace Prize – to whose memory a tree and a stone are dedicated today in the Garden of the Righteous of Milan- pronounced these words: ‘The history of the human race is a continuous struggle from darkness to light.’Today, Norway and Italy are united in the struggle against the darkness that the senseless aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine seeks to bring into our continent”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, yesterday evening in the toast on the occasion of the Lunch offered by the Royals of Norway, as part of the State Visit. “Together, in the Atlantic Alliance, we defend – the Head of State reiterated – our common vision of an international community founded on multilateralism, on respect for the independence and sovereignty of each State, on the values ​​of freedom and democracy and on the safeguarding of human dignity and of those fundamental rights which we consider inalienable, and therefore incompressible”.