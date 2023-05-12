Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Europe, meeting with Mattarella tomorrow. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Europe, meeting with Mattarella tomorrow. LIVE

by admin

Mattarella: ‘Russian aggression brings darkness, united in defense of freedom and democracy’

“Over a century ago, Fridtjof Nansen, polar explorer, scientist, first High Commissioner for Refugees of the League of Nations and, later, Nobel Peace Prize – to whose memory a tree and a stone are dedicated today in the Garden of the Righteous of Milan- pronounced these words: ‘The history of the human race is a continuous struggle from darkness to light.’Today, Norway and Italy are united in the struggle against the darkness that the senseless aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine seeks to bring into our continent”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, yesterday evening in the toast on the occasion of the Lunch offered by the Royals of Norway, as part of the State Visit. “Together, in the Atlantic Alliance, we defend – the Head of State reiterated – our common vision of an international community founded on multilateralism, on respect for the independence and sovereignty of each State, on the values ​​of freedom and democracy and on the safeguarding of human dignity and of those fundamental rights which we consider inalienable, and therefore incompressible”.

See also  In Turin, study on the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis with Tofersen

You may also like

«I’ll explain to you how the forces create...

Blue flags 2023, the 226 awarded locations: boom...

Donanemab, the new drug that stops Alzheimer’s

She has abdominal pain and nausea, they remove...

The Basaglia law turns 45, Bondi: “We need...

The Health Tour arrives in Aosta, May 13...

traces of blood on the floor

Breast cancer: so photographs and stories help patients

Do you need a dengue vaccine in the...

DIAGNOSTIC THERAPEUTIC PROCESS FOR HEAD-NECK DISTRICT CANCER: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy