With its 9 seasons, between 2005 and 2014, it was one of the most successful TV series of the 2000s: How I Met Your Mother aroused as many laughs as tears, recounting the amorous vicissitudes of the protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) until the moment he meets the one who will be the mother of his children.

With Radnor on set they were there Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson) e Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky): a well-assorted cast that helped make How i met your mother a cult series. But, by the way, What happened to Lily, Marshall, Robin, Barney and … Ted?