One thing is certain: coffee has a definite impact on our body. But is coffee good or bad? And how many cups of coffee can you drink a day? Excessive caffeine intake can cause hypertension problems, but recent studies have shown that four cups of coffee a day is an ideal number to bring benefits to health and the ability to concentrate.

Drinking coffee extends life

A study carried out by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has shown that subjects who consume at least four cups of coffee a day have a 64% lower risk of mortality compared to those who do not drink coffee at all, while in those who drink two coffees a day the risk is 22%.

>> Read also: Coffee cleared of charges: it is not carcinogenic

How many cups of coffee a day?

It is defined that the ideal amount of coffee it should not exceed 400 milligrams (precisely the equivalent of four cups). In addition to observing this limit, it is clear that other rules must also be respected, such as those of a healthy diet and a daily habit of physical exercise.

>> Read also: Coffee is good for the heart and reduces hunger

Effects of coffee in the short and long term

Drinking coffee undoubtedly has a positive effect on health ability to concentrateas well as the tonic and stimulatory effect on cardiac and nervous function. It is an excellent digestive, it is no coincidence that it is also taken at the end of a meal, because it stimulates gastric and biliary secretion. Benefits to weight loss have also been found because increases the amount of calories burned (thermogenesis).

Too much caffeine intake can expose the body to certain risks. Acting on the digestive system, too much caffeine it is certainly not indicated to those suffering from ulcers, gastritis or gastroephageal reflux. Too much coffee causes insomnia, but it is dangerous for those suffering from high blood pressure and can cause tachycardia and tremors.

Studies carried out by the International Life Sciences Institute have determined that the levels of caffeine in our body affect the cardiovascular, muscular, bone, reproductive and psychological levels.

It is not trivial, but also just feel the good smell of coffee has a relaxing effect and it also affects our mood. The antioxidant properties of this drink also make it ideal for depression.

>> Read also: Physical activity in the open air is an aid against depression

Coffee as natural viagra

Among the positive effects of caffeine also that of being a good natural viagra. The Italian Society of Andrology has in fact demonstrated how, through a particular chemical process, it acts on erectile tissue so as to reduce the risk of dysfunction by up to a third.

>> Read also: Sport and sex: that’s why too much physical activity lowers male desire

A life insurance

In conclusion, it is fair to say that the regular and reasoned consumption of coffee contributes to longer life expectancy compared to those who don’t drink it. It’s a healthiest food in our Western diets and contains more antioxidants than fruits and vegetables combined. The four cups are therefore a correct and healthy method and drinking a fifth certainly does not cause irreparable damage, but it must not become a habit.

>> Read also: Do ​​you want to live longer? Walk at least two and a half hours a week

[photo credits: pixabay.com]

Advertising