Authorities reported the capture in Maní of a teacher, for the crime of violent carnal access, in competition with illegal carrying of weapons.

The teacher, a native of Sahagún (Córdoba), would have deceived a 19-year-old girl to a farm, where he allegedly intimidated her with a firearm and sexually accessed her.

The events would have occurred last December 2022 in this town.

Units of the Sijín in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office materialized the capture of the man who was left at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

