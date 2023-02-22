Home News Captured in Maní, a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a young woman
Captured in Maní, a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a young woman

Authorities reported the capture in Maní of a teacher, for the crime of violent carnal access, in competition with illegal carrying of weapons.

The teacher, a native of Sahagún (Córdoba), would have deceived a 19-year-old girl to a farm, where he allegedly intimidated her with a firearm and sexually accessed her.

The events would have occurred last December 2022 in this town.

Units of the Sijín in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office materialized the capture of the man who was left at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Blockades are lifted in Puerto Gaitán, dialogue tables with the community will continue

