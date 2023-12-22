How much will Luis Suárez earn at Inter Miami? All the details that are known about the contract

Inter Miami Confirms Signing of Luis Suárez and Reunion with David Beckham and Former Barcelona Teammates

The signing of Luis Suárez with Inter Miami has been officially confirmed, marking a reunion with former teammate David Beckham. Suárez has signed for one season with the option of another and will have the opportunity to reunite with old acquaintances from Barcelona including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Expressing his excitement about the new challenge, Suárez stated, “I feel very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I am ready to work and make the dream of winning more titles with this great club come true. I am optimistic about what we can achieve together.”

The 36-year-old Uruguayan attacker comes off a successful season with Gremio, scoring a total of 19 goals and 11 assists, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

“I will give everything to bring joy to this great fan base that they have told me so much about. I look forward to meeting great friends and players again,” said Suárez.

While the details of Suárez’s contract have not yet been revealed, reports have begun to emerge about the figures involved. According to the latest reports, Suárez would receive close to 1.7 million dollars plus guaranteed compensation, with additional economic benefits and goal bonuses potentially raising his annual earnings to up to 10 million dollars.

It has also been mentioned that Suárez would occupy the franchise player contract, previously held by Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez, which could see him earning approximately 4 million dollars a year.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the salary cap established by the MLS stands at $5.2 million per franchise, with the potential for an additional $1.9 million to be added in other variables.

The signing of Suárez with Inter Miami adds another star player to the team and is sure to generate excitement among fans and supporters. Stay updated with all the latest sports news by following the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp.

