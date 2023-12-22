Medical School Deans Raise Concerns About Crisis at General Hospital

Deans of Seven Prestigious Medical Schools Speak Out Against Crisis at General Hospital

The deans of seven of the most prestigious medical schools have come together to express their concern over the crisis facing the General Hospital of Medellín. In a joint letter, they described the situation at the hospital as the worst crisis in its history.

The deans, including Paula Vásquez, Pablo Patiño, Marco González, John Botello, Lina González, Ana Jaramillo, and Juan Toro, expressed their deep concern over the state of the hospital, which has been a fundamental setting for external practice for teachers and students of the Faculties of Medicine of Medellín.

The letter detailed the shortages and irregularities that are affecting the hospital’s ability to provide adequate patient care and to support the training of medical professionals and specialists. Among the issues highlighted in the letter are the lack of essential medical supplies, diagnostic equipment, medications, and maintenance for critical equipment.

In light of this situation, the deans emphasized the ethical aspects of patient care and stressed the importance of urgent action to address the current shortcomings at the hospital.

Despite the concerns raised, the deans reiterated their willingness to support the General Hospital and expressed hope for a prompt solution to the problems that are currently affecting its ability to provide timely and quality care for patients.

The joint statement from the deans of the medical schools underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action to address the crisis at the General Hospital of Medellín.