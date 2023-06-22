How the ex-St. Pauli coach Schultz wants to survive in FCB

After an eternity in the cult club St. Pauli, Timo Schultz takes over the recently latently restless FC Basel. After all, he already knows how he differs most from his superior and predecessor Heiko Vogel.

A journalist asked Timo Schultz on Tuesday whether he knew what to expect. Schultz is starting work as a coach at FC Basel these days, he swam in the Rhine this spring, he visited a legendary Basel football bar – but how well has he prepared for FCB?

