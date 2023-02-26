Tying shoelaces is one of the first things you learn as a child. But it’s not always done right, especially when it comes to tying your hiking boots correctly. For avoid annoying pains during a walk – toes too tight on the toes, ankle discomfort, heel that lifts – correct tying of the laces is essential. In this short guide you will find out some effective tricks that will make your walk more comfortable in just a few steps. It will also be worth learning some new knots, different from the usual buttonholes.

PROBLEM 1: Toes too squeezed

Loosen the laces in the toe area of ​​the shoe and secure the laces with a flat knot (see this video to learn how to do it) to prevent them from over-squeezing their foot. Then continue with a normal lacing.

PROBLEM 2: Heel, arch and instep pain

If the shoe tightens the foot too much causing annoying pain, tighten the laces at the toe of the boot as you like and tie a small flat knot as in the photo. Then avoid crossing the laces in sensitive areas and finish tying the shoe normally above the ankle.

PROBLEM 3: Your heel lifts too much while walking

Pass the right lace over the left one twice at the ankle (as if it were weaving the first part of a double flat knot).

Repeat the operation on the upper hooks, this time tightening a lot before moving on to the next hooks. Finally close the fastening with a double flat knot, easy to untie.

PROBLEM 4: Shin pain

A pair of new and still stiff boots can often cause shin pain. To avoid unnecessary pain, repeat the lacing as described in step three. Unlike this however, after tying the flat knot, pass the laces to the upper hooks and conclude the fastening with a simple double knot tightly at the height of the tibia.

And afterwards take a look at how to choose the most suitable walking and walking shoes and how to clean your hiking boots.

