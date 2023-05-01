There is nothing quite like the feeling of an upcoming vacation or travel adventure. But before leaving there is always the problem of being able to pack lightly and fit everything. Whether it’s a trip by plane, train or car, a relaxing or sporting holiday or in a tourist city, being able to carry everything you need while taking up little space and without having to carry excessive weight is always a great challenge .

How to pack lightly and fit everything in it

But how to pack like a pro? Well, it’s quite easy, if you know how to do it. Follow our guide on the best way to pack light and fit everything in, including handy hacks to make the process easier and some handy accessories to help you get started more efficiently.

1. Arrange everything and view the journey

The best starting point is to lay out everything you want to take with you and then edit. Think about what the weather will be like and what you want to do once you arrive at your destination: will you hike to local scenic spots, visit museums or relax on the beach? Start with the items you really need for your activities and once you have them, select the complete outfits you want to take with you or individual items. The best packing tip is to choose a capsule wardrobe that can be easily mixed and matched.

2. Prepare a travel list

Have you ever packed your suitcase and had to start over because you forgot what’s inside? Us too. This time, write a list of the items you’ve already packed and keep it handy. Of all the hacks for packing on the road, this is one of the most useful: you save a lot of time and energy if you only have to pack once! Also, if you take the list with you, it will help you not to forget anything when you get home.

3. Roll up your clothes

For the ultimate space saver, roll up your clothes before packing them. It won’t work for bulky items like sweaters, but it’s great for smaller items like swimsuits, casual dresses, t-shirts, and shorts.

Take it a step further and put these rolls of clothes in travel bags to make a clothes pack! When you arrive, you can also use the bags to separate clean from dirty laundry.

4. Use a garment bag

For clothing that needs to stay sharp (for example, shirts), use a garment bag. This way your clothes will stay wrinkle-free and as fresh as when you packed them.

5. Fill in the blanks

Carefully place small items in the spaces left in the suitcase. By reducing the space in which clothes move during transport, creases and creases are reduced. However, don’t overpack your suitcase or your clothes will be a mess before you even leave.

6. Wear bulkier items

If the weather permits, it’s best to wear your heaviest, bulkiest clothing for travelling. This will free up more space in your suitcase to carry other items and avoid the expense of handling excess weight at the airport.

7. Foldable backpack

If you’re traveling light or can only carry hand luggage, but want smaller luggage at your destination, a foldable backpack is a good solution. These simple, lightweight backpacks, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including backpacks, purses and fanny packs, are ideal for day trips and hikes, and offer extra capacity when you need it.

8. Pack a clear liquid bag

Indispensable for passing security checks at the airport, but also useful on the other side, is a transparent bag for liquids, to protect and easily find your toiletries or important objects. For even more organization, opt for a roll organizer with multiple pockets that can be rolled out and hung up for easy access when you arrive at your destination.

9. Always label!

To prevent your luggage from being lost, always secure a tag with your contact details (make sure it is easy to read). Even better, pair the tag with some coordinating accessories and make your luggage instantly identifiable – no more luggage bingo!

10. Choose a TSA-approved lock

If you decide to secure your suitcase with a lock, always choose one approved by the Travel Sentry (TSA). They are useful if your suitcase is randomly inspected at airport security, as they have a master key that allows you to open your suitcase without having to break the lock and cause damage.

Conclusions

Packing for your next trip will be much easier with these simple tips. Any trip is more enjoyable when you can relax and enjoy yourself instead of worrying about what you forgot to pack or whether there is room to take souvenirs home. Plan ahead, pack smart, and start exploring!

Photo by Sun Lingyan / Kling receipt on Unsplash

