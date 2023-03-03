Hull City saw off Championship play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion as they scored a goal in each half to ease to only their seventh home league win of the season.
After being preferred to top scorer Oscar Estupinan, Benjamin Tetteh rewarded manager Liam Rosenior’s faith with his first goal for the club to set the Tigers on their way.
Hull then doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O’Shea own goal – and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.
It was also a fifth straight reverse on the road for injury-hit Albion, who are still without first-choice keeper Alex Palmer and winger Matt Phillips, who were joined on the sidelines by three more of their forwards – Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.
