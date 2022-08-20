Home Sports Hungarian Cup opener, we beat RSE away to advance – yqqlm
Hungarian Cup opener, we beat RSE away to advance – yqqlm

Madden Sports Hungarian Football: On August 16, local time,Hungarian Professional Football Leaguebalasagimat football clubIn the first round of the Hungarian Cup away game RSE game, 1-0 risk-taking.

We paid our respects during the first round of the MOL Hungarian Cup in our hometown of Nagyecsed at the top of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county. We know we’ll be dealing with a combat opponent that will no doubt take it lightly.

This is also evident in our composition. The 3 hour 33km journey didn’t make our situation any easier. In any case, we have one goal, which is to achieve forced propulsion.

Despite our offensive actions, we also had to pay attention to sporadic domestic actions. Our lead was growing and Matton’s shot proved impotent amid Marco’s heroic save. Our midfielder grabbed the rebound after the bottom right corner from the penalty spot and we were ahead.

Next, the enthusiastic hosts are not stingy with their own skin, and they are careful not to have any unpleasant surprises. Just like the hosts’ porters, our goalkeeper did a good job, so ended up not scoring in the games. We won 1-0 in a good atmosphere. That’s the point of today.

József Kósa: -First of all, I would like to congratulate the guests on the promotion! It’s true maybe they have more of the ball and yeah they’re just an NB III team to be honest but I don’t think we can sell a bigger chance because I think we deserved three or four shots a goal.

Tibor Nagy: -I thought there was no problem in the first half. Second, I’ve given the chance to everyone who hasn’t played yet. However, that almost cost us today, but thank God our goalkeeper and one or two other players were watching.

I think it’s okay, I know we’re tired. I have to have a player or two in my head, but it’s quick because there’s one or two people who fainted…

