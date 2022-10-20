Original title: Lu Min’s all-out attack in the Hupan Cup failed, the Japanese main player won three consecutive victories against the Chinese team’s deputy Zhou Hongyu

On October 19, after the 12th round of the 2022 First Lake Pan Cup Seoul News World Women’s Go Tournament, the Japanese main player Aisaki Ueno defeated the Chinese team Lu Minquan in the middle game and won three consecutive victories. Tomorrow, the vice general of the Chinese team, Zhou Hongyu, will attack.

Ueno Aisaki wins three straight victories

The Three Kingdoms Go arena has always been a topic for chess fans to talk about. For men, there is the Nongshim Cup, while the women have gone through the Zhengguanzhuang Cup and the Huanglongshi Cup. This year, the first Hupan Cup will debut. In this competition, Chinese teenager Wu Yiming won five consecutive victories in the first stage. The Chinese team took the initiative, while the Korean team was always in poor condition. Only Jin Caiying won one victory in the whole team, especially Cui Jing unexpectedly lost to Ueno in the main battle of Korea and Japan. Love Saki, the South Korean team is out first.

Lu Min’s all-out attack failed

After winning streak against Li He and Cui Jing, the main player of the Japanese team, Ueno Aisaki, ushered in the challenge of Lu Minquan today. Lu Minquan was born in 1999 and is a member of the Chinese national women’s team. She previously played in the Huanglongshi Cup in 2017 and 2019. Among them, in the 9th Huanglongshi Cup in 2019, Lu Minquan played as a deputy to block Wu Youzhen, who won four consecutive victories.

In this game, after guessing first, Lu Min is in full possession of black, and in the layout stage, he surrounds the territory. The stereotyped black on the upper left has a slight advantage, and then white moves to the lower right corner. There are some problems with white in terms of strategy and local moves, and black has some advantages. expand.

Next, Lu Minquan did not end it concisely, and chose to attack White's midsection by force. Both sides made mistakes in the battle. After White's big dragon "goes home", Ueno Aisaki seized the flaw in black's upper right connection and launched a counterattack. In the picture above, black chess raises the robbery, and the winning rate plummets Entering the finale, Lu Minquan 183 hands went to almost irrelevant places to raise a hand, a tragedy occurred, and the winning rate plummeted. At this time, the gap between the numbers of the two sides is not big, but when entering the small official, Black has basically no hope of recovery. After 266 moves, Lu Min conceded in the middle game. The three-nation lineup of this year's Lake Pan Cup and the current results: Team China: Yu Zhiying, Zhou Hongyu, Lu Minquan (1 loss), Li He (2 wins and 1 loss), Wu Yiming (5 wins and 1 loss) Team Japan: Ueno Aizumi (3 wins), Fujisawa Rina (1 win and 1 loss), Xie Yimin (1 loss), Suzuki Ayumi (1 loss), Zhongyi Sumire (1 loss) South Korean team: Cui Jing (1 loss), Oh Yoo Jin (1 loss), Kim Chae Young (1 win, 1 loss), Xu Rui Hyun (1 loss), Li Sezhu (1 loss)

